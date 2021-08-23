LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Monday announced a rental assistance program for tenants impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the Rental Assistance for Tenants (RAFT) program will offer rental assistance to households impacted during the pandemic.
As part of the program, financial assistance will be provided for up to 18 months to include rent and rent arrears, home energy costs and other expenses related to housing.
Eligible households must reside within the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction and have incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income, the release states.
The city says that households that have already received financial assistance through the Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) are able to apply. However, if the aggregated amount of financial assistance received through CHAP has exceeded 18 months, that household will not be eligible, according to the city.
According to the city, households need to meet the following criteria to be eligible:
- One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship during or due, directly or indirectly, to the coronavirus pandemic.
- One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
- The household is a low-income family, as such term is defined in section 3(b) of the United States Housing Act of 1937 [42 U.S.C. 1437a(b)]. Please review the chart at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/HousingAssistance to verify the household gross annual income.
The city says that assistance will be available until funds are exhausted.
To apply, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/HousingAssistance.
Those with questions can email clvrent@lasvegasnevada.gov or call the city’s rental assistance line 702-229-5935 Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
