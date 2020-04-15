LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An animal hospital in the northwest Las Vegas Valley is offering no-cost boarding of pets for front line workers and those ill with COVID-19 who are unable to care for their pets.
In an email to clients, Creature Comforts Animal Hospital reiterated they remain open and operating with normal business hours. They announced the no-cost boarding on Wednesday for anyone who is or who is not a current client at the hospital.
The free boarding will be offered up to the animal hospital's capacity and the offer is extended to nurses, doctors, police, security guards or "anyone asked to work more during this time and is having challenges taking care of their pet due to working long hours."
They are also offering the service for anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 who is unable to care for their pet while recovering.
"Resort guests," or pets, are treated to the following:
- Individual housing
- Dogs are walked a minimum of three times daily
- Kennel Cottages and Runs are sanitized daily
- Constant supply of clean, fresh water
- Clean bedding is provided and changed regularly
- Canine guests receive a complimentary bat
- Cats have their own area, away from canine guests, to lounge and play
- Bedtime snack (provided diet allows)
- We can administer any medication or take care of any other special need
- Individual playtime can be provided at your request
- Orthopedic bedding can be provided at your request
Creature Comforts Animal Hospital is located at 5741 Sky Pointe Drive, near Ann Road and U.S. 95. To reach them, call (702) 658-7339.
