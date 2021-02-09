LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Locals are reacting strongly to an idea that President Biden's administration is considering, that would require a negative COVID-19 test before you fly domestically.
Representatives for McCarran Airport said COVID-19 testing on airport grounds would be a serious deterrent to travel.
In a statement to FOX5, the airport representatives said that setting up mandatory COVID-19 testing for air travel would be an "economic blow" to aviation and travel industries.
"This reduction in passengers, beyond what we have already seen during the pandemic, would jeopardize any hope of recovery for domestic airlines and the industry partners that support them," the statement said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said a possible mandate could help mitigate spread.
Representatives from McCarran airport also said that if this requirement were to pass, testing would not be conducted onsite prior to flights, nor would the tests be administered by airport employees.
"If it is to be offered here in the future, it would be run by a third-party, whose capacity would not be sufficient to serve the daily passenger volume," the representative said. "Ultimately, travelers would be responsible for identifying an approved off-site testing resource and securing an appointment and subsequent test result within the prescribed window."
One laid-off entertainment industry worker and Las Vegas resident, Keith Shirrell, whose industry depends on tourism, said he would support the restriction.
"We must stop and slow the spread of the virus," said Shirrell.
Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg told AXIOS that the CDC is simply evaluating best practices to keep Americans safe.
But there are critics of a possible testing mandate.
"It would be a logistical nightmare, and it would set not just the transportation and travel industry back, but the whole hospitality sector, the hotels, it'd set us back probably another year in the recovery," said Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.
An owner of a Las Vegas travel concierge service said he doubts it would impact local tourism, but added that it raises questions. He said, rather than put the burden on airlines, hotels and resorts could instead actually benefit from added consumer confidence if instead they mandated testing.
"Let the resorts do it," said Jim Lash, owner of Unique Destinations and Events. "The resorts are doing it in Mexico right now! Every single one of them."
He was referring to the CDC two weeks ago requiring that American citizens flying back into the U.Ss from another country get tested no more than three days before travel.
"So what these resorts did is: They brought in a company, on property, that will give these people a test three hours before they're supposed to get on their plane, give them their test results and off they go," said Lash.
Las added that Las Vegas could learn from how other countries like Mexico have implemented mandatory testing for travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.