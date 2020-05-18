LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority released a new ad teasing what tourists can expect when they start coming back to stay.
We're working toward a new Vegas ... one with #OnlyYou in mind. Imagine it. Vegas, just for you. It's only here. #OnlyVegas pic.twitter.com/opvyqlXI7y— Vegas (@Vegas) May 18, 2020
“Things will be a little different when we open again," the ad says. "We’re working to make it more intimate. With more space, and the excitement you’ve come to expect. So if you ever imagined a Vegas that was just for you, it’s only here.”
Health and state officials have said that reopening gaming and hospitality properties on the Las Vegas Strip and throughout Nevada will be coordinated with the Gaming Control Board.
Casinos have submitted reopening plans to the control board and Nevada Gaming Commission. Authorities have not determined a reopening date.
