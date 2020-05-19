LAUGHLIN (FOX5) -- “Ever since May 1, when we opened, it’s been extremely, extremely busy,” Malow Akbari said. His family owns a watersport rental business in Bullhead, Arizona.
Usually May is slow, until Memorial Day Weekend.
“Sales are twice as much as we’re getting Las Vegas customers especially, by the thousands, wanting to rent jet skis, boats,” he said. “we do about 80-90 rentals a day. So everything is booming. The gas station is busy. The jet skis are busy. The campgrounds are busy.”
Akbari said most of their business is from Arizona and Nevada.
“They want to do outdoor activities and I don’t blame them,” he said. “Sitting home all day, watching Netflix, is not the way to be. So this is like a paradise for people.”
Akbari offers the same rentals across the river in Laughlin, Nevada. That one is still closed. Nevada is in phase one of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s reopening plan.
“The whole state of Arizona has been open, Nevada is right next door to us, Laughlin,” Akbari said. “I think everybody should open up.”
Akbari said his side of the Colorado River relies on Nevada to reopen.
“The main heart for Bullhead is the casinos,” he said. “For this town to stay intact. Without them, we won’t be here. The governor is doing a good job, but I think it’s just taking too long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.