LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Monday is the deadline for indoor large-capacity businesses to complete the COVID-19 Workplace Survey.
Grocery stores, non-restricted gaming licensees at a hotel/resort property, indoor malls and other indoor venues hosting gatherings of more than 250 people are required to submit COVID-19 surveys to Clark County. All responses to the survey are deemed confidential.
If multiple locations are owned by one business, only one survey submission is needed.
This survey is due by 8 a.m. on July 26. Click here for the survey.
