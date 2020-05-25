LAKE MEAD (FOX5)-- A day at the lake was on the minds of a lot of people this Memorial Day.
People flocked to Lake Mead and Willow Beach for a day of fun on the water.
At Lake mead several families used boats and jet skis, and at Willow Beach people fired up grills for bbq's, swam in the water, and kayaked.
Willow Beach, which is about 20 minutes south on the Arizona side reached capacity by 10 a.m.
Visitors at Lake Mead were required to prepay before approaching the gate.
People we talked with at both locations were excited to honor our fallen service men and women on the water, and take a break from quarantine.
