BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Lake Mead RV Village is sold out as visitors make their way to Southern Nevada for the July 4th holiday weekend.
“I made these plans last week. Booked everything and came out,” said visitor Jesse Villalobos of Huntington Beach, CA
“This campground sold out early. I knew to go ahead and get signed up early because I’ve stayed here a number of time,” said visitor Richard Harris of Los Angeles, CA.
There are 99 RV Parking Spots at Lake Mead RV Village and by Friday all of them will be taken.
"Part of this we think is that people are just excited to get back outdoors and a lot of people have discovered Lake Mead since so many things are closed in the city they are like what else can we do and they didn’t realize that we are only thirty minutes down the hill and you find this beautiful lake behind you,” said Christie Vanover, public affairs officer for Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Park rangers say this year it appears as though people are tired of staying indoors and are searching to be closer to nature.
“Things started closing up businesses started closing up obviously the strip and people flooded the national park,” said Vanover.
It was so busy, the park stopped collecting fees to keep contact with the public to a minimum.
“We got flooded. We had forty thousand people one day in March,” said Vanover.
This year, things will look different for the Independence day at Lake Mead.
“If you come to the beaches you’ll need to spread out. You need to keep your group size to ten or less. And you need to be ten feet apart from the tent next to you,” said Vanover.
If the park starts to appear overwhelmed with people, park rangers will slow things down.
“Some of our locations may close, if we reach a certain capacity where we can’t stop overcrowding, we’ll do what's called managing access and we’ll close the gate temporarily and as people start to leave we’ll let more people in,” said Vanover.
The campground still has room available, but Vanover said if you want to get a spot, it’s best to claim one by Thursday.
She said by Saturday even the campground is expected to be at capacity.
