LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday began increasing recreational access for pass holders.
According to a news release, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, the following park entrance stations in Nevada will be open to annual passholders:
- Boulder Entrance Station
- Lake Mead Parkway Entrance Station
- Lake Mead Boulevard Entrance Station
- Northshore Entrance Station
- Cottonwood Cove Entrance Station
Beginning Monday, May 4, annual passes will also be required for the following locations in Arizona:
- Willow Beach
- Temple Bar
- Katherine Landing
The release notes that in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no transactions of currency will occur at the entrance station.
Parking lots, launch ramps, overlooks, beaches and picnic areas will reopen, officials said. Boats that are slipped at the marinas may leave their slips to recreate. Those within the trailer village or on live-aboard vessels may stay the night.
The following locations and facilities in Nevada remain closed at this time:
- Developed campgrounds
- Nelson Landing, Saddle Cove, Government Wash, Crawdad Cove, 8.0, Stewarts Point, Nevada Telephone Cove, Six Mile Cove and Nine Mile Cove
- Goldstrike Canyon Hot Springs
- The Visitor Center and Park Headquarters in Boulder City
The National Park Service says it is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2KSxUEH
