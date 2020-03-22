LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Restrictions for visitors to Lake Mead Recreation Area were announced on Sunday in response to the Declaration of Emergency issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday.
According to a media release from the park, Lake Mead is the sixth most visited unit of the National Park Service, and saw nearby 40,000 visitors to the park on Saturday, March 21. The amount doubled normal visitation for this time of year.
Starting Monday, the park will have limited services outside of ones supporting protections to resources and visitors.
"The National Park Service is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation," the release said.
The following will be suspended, according to Lake Mead public affairs:
- parking areas and roads will be closed to vehicles
- park facilities will be closed, including restrooms
- public beaches and picnic areas
- marina operations
- campgrounds
- launch ramps
- Previously announced closures are still in effect
- The park will not issue permits nor conduct on-site public or educational programs
The park is open to visitors, including the 34-mile River Mountains Loop trail. They asked visitors to "pack it in and pack it out."
Overnight visitors are asked to leave by noon on March 25. Boats may not be used for recreational purposes in the park.
Updates from the NPS will be posted here, while Lake Mead updates will be posted here.
