LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Los Angeles will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at some indoor establishments, health officials announced Wednesday.
According to the LA Times, "proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges in Los Angeles County under a forthcoming health order."
The order will require both employees and patrons have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 7 and are fully vaccinated by Nov. 4, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The LA Time notes that the order will also require staff and attendees at outdoor "mega events" with more than 10,000 patrons to provide proof of vaccination or show that they’ve recently tested negative for coronavirus infection. That requirement is already in place for indoor events where at least 1,000 people are present, the Times reports.
The county’s standing requirement that residents mask up in indoor public settings will remain in place under the new order.
