LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Los Angeles-area health official on Tuesday advised Californians to avoid visiting places with increasing COVID-19 cases, including Nevada.
In a county board of supervisors meeting on July 13, LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said locals would be better served avoiding places with spiking coronavirus cases.
"I do want to recommend, especially if you're unvaccinated, reconsider traveling to places where the 7-day COVID-19 case rates are increasing or high like Nevada, our neighbor," Davis said. "Or Missouri, Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, among others .... every action counts."
During the presentation, Davis said the local death count was up to 24,554. In Nevada, statewide deaths sit just about 5,700 since the pandemic outbreak.
He also recommended the extended use of masks in indoor facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Davis says the county has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and that there is now “substantial community transmission.”
"Masks are a great way to prevent you from being infected, or if you're unknowingly ill, it prevents you from spreading it to others," Davis said. "We're all in this together."
According to data from the Southern Nevada Health District, about 4,362 cases were reported within the last 7 days in Clark County, Nevada. In the state, more than 340,000 positive cases were reported as of July 14.
