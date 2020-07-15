LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grocery retailer Kroger on Wednesday announced that it will require customers wear masks in all of its locations starting next week.
According to a tweet from the company, beginning July 22, as part of its commitment to reducing the spread of the coronavirus, Kroger says it will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask.
The move follows the company's earlier measure that requires all employees to wear masks in stores.
"With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks," Kroger said in a tweet.
Kroger is the parent company of Smith's Food & Drug which operates throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa— Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020
