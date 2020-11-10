LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Customers at Kroger-owned supermarkets will again see limits on certain items starting next Monday.
A spokeswoman for Kroger confirmed Tuesday that the grocery retailer will implement limits on items such as bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap.
“To ensure all customers have access to what they need, we’ve proactively and temporarily set purchase limits to two per customer on certain products,” Kroger spokeswoman Aubriana Martindale said in a statement.
Martindale said the limits will apply to both in-store shopping and e-commerce orders.
The company did not say how long the purchase limits will last.
Kroger operates several Smith's Food & Drug stores throughout Nevada.
