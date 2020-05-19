(AP) -- Kroger Co. says it isn’t asking any employees to pay back coronavirus-related bonuses.
Photos of letters from Kroger asking employees to return some of their emergency pay were circulating on Twitter Tuesday. Kroger blamed an accounting error for the letters and said it will inform the employees affected that they don’t need to repay any money.
Kroger paid workers an additional $2 per hour between March 29 and May 23, but recently said it was ending that bonus. The company said last week it will pay a one-time bonus of $400 to full-time workers and $200 to part-time workers by mid-June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.