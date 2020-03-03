LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Workers at McCarran International Airport and various airlines are taking precautions to keep travelers safe.
Korean Air on Tuesday announced it would suspend flights to Las Vegas.
McCarran officials said workers are using high-grade disinfectant to clean various surfaces, such as doors, kiosks and other spots where travelers frequently touch, as is regular practice during flu season.
“The disinfectant is applied at regularly scheduled intervals and at the highest concentration for maximum efficiency… while this is not in response to the emergence of the coronavirus, the disinfectant in use is recommended to combat COVID-19,” said spokesperson Joe Rajchel in a statement.
Korean Air confirmed it will suspend flights to Las Vegas from March 9 through April 25. This comes as the U.S. this week halted travel for all Iranian nationals into the U.S., as well as Chinese nationals. Both countries have the highest rates of coronavirus transmission.
The U.S., according to the CDC, recommends against all nonessential travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Should travelers cancel their trip? The CDC has answers for travelers and ranks destinations based on levels.
"CDC does not currently have a COVID-19 travel health notice for Continental US," the agency's website states, although a number of travelers in the U.S. have cancelled domestic trips.
"Travelers should always avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%–95% alcohol," the agency states online for domestic travel.
