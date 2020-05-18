LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Department store Kohl's announced Monday it would be reopening location in Nevada today, May 18.
"In preparation for a safe reopening, the company has made significant enhancements to the store environment and staff operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates," the company said in a release.
Kohl's has reduced operation hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations
For at-risk customers and seniors, the store is offering dedicated shopping hours from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the release said.
In addition to added sanitization practices, Kohl's has implemented 6-foot social distancing decals in high-traffic areas.
The store will continue to offer limited-contact drive-up services at some locations for online buys and ship-to-store pickups.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
