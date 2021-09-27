LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- KLM announced that due to the easing of travel restrictions, the airline would resume service to Las Vegas in December.
According to a news release, starting Dec. 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will again offer service between Las Vegas and Amsterdam. The airline will also resume flights between Miami and Amsterdam.
Upon resuming, the airline's flight schedule for the two destinations will be as follows:
Miami
Flight number
From/to
Days of the week
Departure
Arrival
KL0627
Amsterdam - Miami
Tues./Fri./Sun.
10:20
14:20
KL0628
Miami - Amsterdam
Tues./Fri./Sun.
16:30
06:50*
*arrival the next day
Las Vegas
Flight number
From/to
Days of the week
Departure
Arrival
KL0635
Amsterdam – Las Vegas
Tues./Thurs./Sun.
12:35
14:10
KL0636
Las Vegas - Amsterdam
Tues./Thurs./Sun.
15:59
10:50*
*arrival the next day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.