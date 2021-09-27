KLM

(Courtesy KLM Royal Dutch Airlines)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- KLM announced that due to the easing of travel restrictions, the airline would resume service to Las Vegas in December.

According to a news release, starting Dec. 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will again offer service between Las Vegas and Amsterdam. The airline will also resume flights between Miami and Amsterdam.

Upon resuming, the airline's flight schedule for the two destinations will be as follows:

Miami

Flight number

From/to

Days of the week

Departure

Arrival

KL0627

Amsterdam - Miami

Tues./Fri./Sun.

10:20

14:20

KL0628

Miami - Amsterdam

Tues./Fri./Sun.

16:30

06:50*

*arrival the next day

Las Vegas

Flight number

From/to

Days of the week

Departure

Arrival

KL0635

Amsterdam – Las Vegas

Tues./Thurs./Sun.

12:35

14:10

KL0636

Las Vegas - Amsterdam

Tues./Thurs./Sun.

15:59

10:50*

*arrival the next day

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

