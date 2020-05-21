LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Service, Inc. announced this week that it has reopened additional services, amenities, lodging and small boat and houseboat rentals ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
“We look forward to welcoming guests to Lake Mead and Mohave for a safe and enjoyable official kick-off of summer this Memorial Day weekend,” said Rod Taylor, vice president, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services, Inc.
According to a news release, here are the available services and opening time frames:
- Callville Bay Resort & Marina:
- Opening May 21: table seating and to-go food and beverage (12 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday); retail shop, fuel dock, small boat and houseboat rentals (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily).
- RV Park open as of May 8.
- Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina:
- Opening May 22: RV Park, motel, retail shop, fuel dock, (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily); small boat and kayak rentals (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Monday)
- Opening May 29: Houseboat rentals (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily)
- Opening June 15: to-go food and beverage (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday)
- Echo Bay RV Village:
- Opening May 25: RV Park, retail shop and fuel docks (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily)
- Lake Mead RV Village:
- Opening May 21: RV Park (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- Retail shop open as of May 15 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- Temple Bar Resort & Marina:
- Opening May 22: Small boat rentals (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- RV Park, motel, retail shop, to-go food and beverage and fuel docks open as of May 15 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- Willow Beach Marina & Campground:
- Opening May 20: RV park, retail shop, fuel docks and small boat/kayak rentals (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily)
- Opening May 29: to-go food and beverage (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily)
Visit LakeMeadMohaveAdventures.com for more information.
