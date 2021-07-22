LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., Hawaiian health officials are warning residents of travel to Las Vegas.
Kaua'i County health officials warned that many new cases are in residents who recently traveled, citing Las Vegas as a popular destination.
"This destination poses significant risks," Kaua'i County officials said of Las Vegas. "The popular activities are largely indoors and can be crowded. Visitors stay indoors for prolonged periods, mingling with others from all over the country. Masks are not required. The result is a set-up for the spread of COVID-19."
Officials advised Hawaii residents get vaccinated against COVID-19 before traveling to Las Vegas. They also recommended still wearing masks in crowded indoor settings.
Clark County officials recently instituted a mask mandate for public-facing employees in indoor settings through Aug. 17, but the general public is still not required to wear a mask indoors. The Southern Nevada Health District recently recommended people wear masks indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.