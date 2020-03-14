LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local group in Las Vegas called the Just One Project aims to serve communities who are unable to access groceries in the valley through volunteer work.
Now, amid growing coronavirus concerns and social distancing, the group is looking for help.
"Our main focus is to continue to tear down barriers that prevent anyone from accessing groceries they rely on to live a healthy lifestyle," the group said in a release. "We depend on the dedication of our volunteers to help us continue to carry out our mission during this time and we thank you for your continued support."
HOW YOU CAN HELP (VOLUNTEER INFORMATION)
https://thejustoneproject.org/volunteer
1541 West Oakey Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
CALL: 702-462-2253
EMAIL: info@thejustoneproject.org
"We know that in the midst of the coronavirus, more people than ever depend on their access to healthy food. Because of the gravity of the situation, we are taking every precaution to make sure we can safely and efficiently remain serving during this time of crisis."
The nonprofit has also increased its sanitation practices to better serve those in need, based on recommendations from the CDC. Just One Project was founded in 2014 by Brooke Neubauer.
MONTHLY STATS AND IMPACT
● 18,000+ individuals served
● 56% served are children
● 500+ volunteers
● 300,000 lbs of food
● 10+ mobile markets
● Community connected
