Just One Project's Mobile Food Market

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Just One Project hosting its Pop Up & Give mobile markets at 10 different schools this Saturday, July 25th.

The Pop Up & Give program provides weeks-worth of fresh groceries, free of charge. There are no requirements, and your child does not need to be enrolled in the school.

The Pop Up & Give mobile markets will be held at the following schools:

8AM AVAILABILITY

Brinley Middle School

2480 Maverick St

89108

Bonanza High School

6665 Del Rey Ave.

89146

Cimarron High School

2301 N. Tenaya Way

89128

Clark High School

4291 Pennwood Ave.

89102

Ed Von Tobel Middle

2436 N. Pecos Road

89115

9AM AVAILABILITY 

Hyde Park Middle School

900 Hinson St, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Monaco Middle School

1870 N Lamont St, Las Vegas, NV 89115

William Orr Middle School

1562 E Katie Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Kenny Guinn Middle School

4150 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Cortney Jr High

5301 E Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89122

Due to social distancing measures, all locations are drive-up only. Please carpool if possible.

https://thejustoneproject.org/mobile-food-market

