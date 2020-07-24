LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Just One Project hosting its Pop Up & Give mobile markets at 10 different schools this Saturday, July 25th.
The Pop Up & Give program provides weeks-worth of fresh groceries, free of charge. There are no requirements, and your child does not need to be enrolled in the school.
The Pop Up & Give mobile markets will be held at the following schools:
8AM AVAILABILITY
Brinley Middle School
2480 Maverick St
89108
Bonanza High School
6665 Del Rey Ave.
89146
Cimarron High School
2301 N. Tenaya Way
89128
Clark High School
4291 Pennwood Ave.
89102
Ed Von Tobel Middle
2436 N. Pecos Road
89115
9AM AVAILABILITY
Hyde Park Middle School
900 Hinson St, Las Vegas, NV 89107
Monaco Middle School
1870 N Lamont St, Las Vegas, NV 89115
William Orr Middle School
1562 E Katie Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Kenny Guinn Middle School
4150 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Cortney Jr High
5301 E Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89122
Due to social distancing measures, all locations are drive-up only. Please carpool if possible.
