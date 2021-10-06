LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Juan's Flaming Fajitas is hosting a job fair as it looks to fill positions at all of its locations.
According to owner Juan Vazquez, the job fair will be Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Henderson location, 16 South Water Street.
Vazquez said the eatery is looking to hire prep cooks, bussers, host staff, food runners, dishwashers, tortilla prep staff and line cooks for both the Tropicana and Henderson locations.
Additionally, they are hiring line cooks for the new West Centennial location.
Hiring managers will be on hand to hire on the spot, according to Vazquez.
