LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular Henderson-based brewery announced Monday it would "cease operations indefinitely."
Joseph James Brewing Co. made the announcement on the company's Facebook page.
"After much deliberation, we have come to the incredibly difficult decision to cease operations indefinitely. Over the past 12 years we’ve been humbled by all the local support, friendships, laughs and cheers that we wouldn’t trade for the world. It’s been a tremendous experience and we have all of you to thank for that!" the post said.
They posted they looked forward to sharing a pint "as soon as we're able to come back together." They urged residents to support local breweries offering curbside purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.