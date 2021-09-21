LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Graduates of gaming schools are seeing plenty of job opportunities as casinos compete for new hires amid a shortage of workers.
Resorts across the Las Vegas Valley have struggled to quickly fill open positions across multiple areas of hospitality as events keep returning and tourism rebounds.
Though many senior laid-off employees from resorts and casinos have told FOX5 that they have not received calls back for work, FOX5 has heard from others who are choosing not to return to work due to burnout or COVID-19 concerns.
"We can't put out enough dealers or bartenders to satisfy the competition. We have two to three casinos visit us in a week ... a lot of [students] are being hired before they graduate from everything," said Ricky Richard of Crescent School of Gaming and Bartending.
Federal funding with COVID-19 resources helps many graduates get education for free.
It takes five weeks to learn blackjack, and several months to learn all the games. Richard said workers are employed while learning other games at the same time. While casinos are hiring employees for just one game, he said multiple games make a dealer more lucrative for gaming jobs.
"There's tremendous demand for help on the frontlines of the hospitality industry. It's there for the taking," Richard said.
(1) comment
Democrats created this problem by paying people not to work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.