LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Unemployment resources such as the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow are getting inundated with requests for assistance after federal unemployment aid ended earlier this month.
FIT offers job training, resume building, interview coaching and other tools for employment, such as gas cards and work boots.
Program director Michael Hollis said a third of people seeking help used to work in hospitality. Though state officials estimate 50,000 jobs are not returning to Southern Nevada, Hollis said it's an industry many are seeking to leave.
"Pandemic burnout is real. The fields that they are moving in, those fields, are high demand, too," he said.
FIT offers training in commercial truck driving, nursing assistant jobs, warehouse careers and HVAC certification.
To contact FIT, call (702) 367-4348 or click here. For more resources from DETR, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.