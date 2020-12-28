LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The stimulus plan helps many Nevadans still facing unemployment. Still, some say it's not enough for those whose industries are not likely to be back for a while -- especially in live entertainment.
"Our profession is not really meant to be seen because we work backstage," said Keith Sherrill, an entertainment technician in Las Vegas. "We support the artist... And unfortunately that keeps us out of the focus of the public, and the government, when it comes to targeted relief. We need to be seen now."
The stagehand and roadie of 34 years is coming out of the wings to share why he feels it's time that people in his situation are seen.
"What I need is my benefits to not be taken away when I can't go back to work," said Sherrill.
Sherill is referring to the expiration date of the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act, which provides for an extension of the CARES Act unemployment provisions from December 31, 2020 until March 14, 2021, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) provisions.
PUA and PUEC are set to expire March 14 for new claimants, and April 11 for continued claims that haven't yet exhausted.
Sherrill points to experts who say it isn't likely that his industry will bounce back by spring -- or even summer, depending on vaccine distribution.
"Is Madonna going on tour this Spring? No," said Sherrill. "Ya know? I hope she is, but it's probably not likely."
While many in the entertainment industry qualify for PUA, Sherrill is on state unemployment benefits because he says he was laid off directly from AG Productions. Those benefits, however, will soon expire.
That means if he gets extended benefits and is still unemployed after the April deadline when they run out, he worries he'd miss the window for the PEUC program, which could leave him unable to collect any additional benefits.
Plus -- even with current weekly benefits-- Sherrill says he's struggling to meet the costs of living.
"The one thing that nobody seems to be talking about is interest fees and charges on your credit cards, because a lot of people like myself are using our credit cards to sustain ourselves."
While he continues to search for work, he's hoping lawmakers consider the plight of the individual. He says getting a job has been difficult.
"It's very hard to find an entry level position that can put me at where I was before financially," said Sherrill.
Sherrill says if had the opportunity to go back to work, he would.
"In this workforce, we don't say no. The show always happens, 'The show must go on' -- that's our motto."
I’m hoping that DETR provides some additional guidance about what happens if you decide not to apply for the extended benefits now and wait for the PEUC extension to become available instead. There would be a lapse in payments until they roll out the PEUC until March, but theoretically wouldn’t the extended benefits be available after the PEUC runs out in March if you don’t use them now and haven’t found employment yet?
