LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Talk show favorite and Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel urged the Silver State to #StayHomeForNevada in a YouTube video Wednesday night.
The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host has been streaming in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
From his couch in California, the comedian praised his hometown for its handling of social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
"Steve Sisolak, the governor of Nevada took decisive action. He ordered all hotels and casinos in Vegas and other gaming cities in the state to close down for a month," Kimmel said. "So, if you feel the need to gamble on something, lick a doorknob. Do not go to Las Vegas."
In his Tuesday night address, Sisolak's office introduced #StayHomeForNevada in an attempt to encourage citizens to stay home.
"The state of Nevada has started a hashtag to encourage people not to go out," Kimmel said. "But don't just stay home for Nevada, stay home for yourselves and for everyone."
Kimmel grew up in Las Vegas. He's a graduate of Clark High School, an honorary graduate of UNLV and opened a comedy club at The Linq last year.
Watch the full video below:
