LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force leader Jim Murren said he expects to be able to test 30,000 Nevadans a day by the end of the month.
“Testing will give us more information. We will know more about the trajectory of the virus and it will mean that we will be able to prioritize who can get tested based on what they do in the economy from a public health perspective. First responders, people that are interacting with the consumers, and of course those that most need so based on their demographic health,” said Murren.
Murren said there’s two high-throughout labs in state. One at University Medical Center and the other at the state-lab in Reno. Murren said he’s working on getting another one up and running in Reno and expects more testing options in Las Vegas.
Murren said right now the state can test about 4-5,000 people a day but hopes that number will drastically change by the end of the month.
The end of the month could also be when Governor Sisolak moves the state into phase two of reopening. As of now, phase one is set to expire May 30th.
Certain businesses across the valley will reopen their doors on Saturday as phase 1 begins, some say a little too late.
“Had we opened up more rapidly with less infrastructure in place, there’s no doubt in my mind the health outcomes would have been very, very different. For those that are frustrated, we’re all frustrated but think about the progress that’s been made in the past month,” said Murren.
Casinos are not part of phase one. It’s not clear when they could reopen.
Murren, whos also the former CEO of MGM Resorts International, said after a crisis comes innovation.
“The digital transformation that we know consumers want to create a more frictionless type of environment is going to be the norm. We’re not going to exchange money as often. We could use our smart device as a room key, we can use that as a digital wallet,” said Murren.
”Do you foresee chips being a thing of the past?” asked Reporter Kyla Galer.
“I think that chips are going to be read differently. It’s already been used in RFID chips throughout Asia. I think the exchanging of chips might change over time. Electronic table games are going to become more and more popular,” said Murren.
More technology means less interactions between people. The goal is to create less opportunity to spread germs.
It’s why big events like concerts and sports will be the last to the come back, but Murren is hopeful for some sports action in Las Vegas.
“I think that you’ll likely see a boxing event a UFC event in a fan-less environment first,” he said.
He said “its a definite possibility” some sports teams use the empty strip as an arena.
