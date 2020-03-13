LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A short-term closure of Clark County School District is "not ruled out" while schools remain open, according to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
In an emailed statement late Friday, Jara said the district has been in constant contact with the local and state health and government officials.
"As of now, the recommendation is that there is no need to close our schools at this time," the email said, "Please know that our first concern is the safety of our students, staff and community. For this reason, I have not ruled out a short-term closure and will depend on the recommendations from health experts as we consider the impact of school closures on our entire community."
Jara said to expect another update on Monday. The notice also addressed misinformation being shared about potential school closures and said parents will be notified at least 24 hours before any closures in ParentLink.
Due to the COVID-19 spread in the United States, school districts have been temporarily closed around the country, including the Los Angeles Unified School District which serves 670,000 students.
