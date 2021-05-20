LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's safe to donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and right now, there's a critical need to donate, according to Vitalant's Communications Manager Brittany Estrella.
There is no deferral time for those that have been vaccinated, and there is an urgent need for blood donations for patients of all blood types at this time, the company said.
They could use all types, but there is a critical need for those with type O-positive and O-negative blood types.
"With the pandemic, we've had to cancel thousands of blood drives over the last year, it continues to affect the blood supply scale. If you received the COVID-19 vaccine you can still donate whole blood or platelet donation which are both needed at this time," Estrella said.
Donating blood is simple and easy. From start to finish the process takes about an hour. The donation itself takes about 10 to 12 minutes.
They said each donation can save a life. If you want to donate head over to Vitalant.org.
