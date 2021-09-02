LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After suffering the loss of her firefighter husband to COVID-19, a Henderson woman is voicing a plea for the community to get vaccinated against the virus
Mike Lowe, a firefighter of 15 years, died this weekend after contracting COVID-19.
"It's horrible thinking of my children growing up without their father now," Christina Lowe said.
She and her husband were strongly against the COVID-19 vaccine and masks as recently as three weeks ago.
"I thought it was a political game... I didn't think it could happen to us," Christina Lowe said.
Not only is he survived by his proud and loving wife Christina, but also by his two young boys, who were his world.
"He loved taking them fishing, he loved to take them to all the fun places around town, Cowabunga Bay," Christina Lowe said.
The tragic ordeal happened just in the last two weeks, when the COVID-19 virus caused pneumonia in Mike Lowe's system, and a sudden need for a kidney dialysis.
"He's not gonna be there for birthdays and holidays," Christina Lowe said. "He's not gonna be there when they graduate, when they get married, when they have kids, he's gonna miss out on all of that. So it's gonna take time for them to fully understand."
Christina said their views on the virus changed completely in the days leading up to his death. She opted to get the vaccine while in the hospital setting. Her only side effect, she said, was site of injection soreness.
"That pain in my arm was not everything compared to the pain I had felt in losing my husband," Christina Lowe said.
Now, she is not allowing his death to be in vain. Just as Mike did in his firefighting career. She's working to save lives by speaking out about the importance of getting vaccinated.
We asked her how the southern Nevada community can honor his legacy moving forward.
"By getting vaccinated, by wearing your masks. I understand some of you believe that this political-- and it might be, it could be political, I don't know that it's not," Christina said. "I do know that because of that decision of my husband believing it was political, that was why he did not want to wear a mask, he did not want to get vaccinated. He didn't trust them. It cost him his life."
A Gofundme page has been set up to support the family.
(3) comments
More fear propaganda. How many people die every day from drug overdoses, like fentanyl. How many people die from suicide. Those people never are talked about in the news. It's always another tragic preventable death from covid. No other type of death matters.
One less conspiracy believing fool in this world
Yeah, right. Everybody sees God on their deathbed. The guy was obese with other contributing factors. The shot probably wouldn't have helped in any way.
