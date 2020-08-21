LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 1,000 students will start the fall semester at UNLV, and several say the choice to stay in school poses unique personal sacrifices during the pandemic: delaying visits to family for months, to possibly a year or more.
"Being a senior you make different decisions... Fall 2020 is my graduation," said senior hospitality student Nataliia Kovtunenko, who is pursuing a career in her major.
Her spring plans to visit loved ones in Ukraine were postponed, just like those of millions worldwide.
Many students knew if they traveled back home, they would risk the chance of being able to return, or would face severe travel restrictions and quarantines to and from their home countries.
"It is very hard on [my family] because they do want me to go back, but they do support me," another international student tells FOX5. Their travel to Asia during winter break could involve a month in quarantine, going and coming back from the continent to the U.S.
Other students made a different choice, during global upheavals: return home and delay school for a semester or possibly a year.
"I chose not to go home," Kovtunenko said, excited for what graduation could bring. She hopes to visit her family after graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.