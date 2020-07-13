LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Alaska man has filed a federal lawsuit against Nevada Southern Detention Center, alleging poor conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
John David Nagel filed the lawsuit against Core Civic, the company running the detention center. According to the lawsuit, Nagel arrived at the facility May 6 from Anchorage, Alaska and was quarantined eight days before moving into a dormitory. USDC is a private facility for the U.S. Marshals Service and also contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
The lawsuit alleges that staff didn't take proper safety measures to protect staff and inmates from COVID-19. Nagel alleges that there is not proper COVID-19 screening for detainees or staff, that there's no social distancing and that cleaning procedures have not been followed.
Nagel alleges that there have been times where no soap is available at the facility. He also alleges that inmates are not given proper PPE, and that some of the staff wearing PPE is not wearing so properly.
Nagel said the facility cannot reasonably accommodate safety measures with 96 detainees.
The lawsuit also alleges that excessive force was used by a staff member during a riot in the building.
