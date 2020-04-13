LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 31-year-old inmate in the Clark County Detention Center is being treated at UMC for COVID-19, Las Vegas police said.
This is the first case in CCDC since coronavirus protocols were put into place about five weeks ago.
According to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the inmate has been at CCDC since November 2019. He was admitted to UMC on Sunday after he began to display symptoms. There, police said he tested positive for the virus.
As of Monday morning, police said three inmates in the same unit were moved to negative air pressure cells and have undergone COVID-19 testing.
All remaining inmates in the module have been quarantined, police said, and the entire area is being re-sanitized. All inmates will be provided masks to wear when they are outside of their cells.
