LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) on Friday announced that initial claims for unemployment insurance (UI) totaled 13,727 for the week ending August 1, down 4,663 claims, or 25.4%, compared to last week’s total of 18,390 claims.
According to the agency, this marks the first decline in weekly initial claims since week ending June 20.
Through the week ending August 1, DETR says there have been 624,817 initial claims filed in 2020, 603,165 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.
The agency notes that continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell to 327,954, a decline from the previous week of 18,184 claims, or 5.3%.
According to DETR, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 18,495 initial claims filed in the week ending August 1, a decrease of 15,577, or 45.7%, from last week’s total of 34,072.
Since the PUA program began, 385,103 initial claims have been filed, DETR said.
PUA continued claims totaled 128,190 in the week ending August 1, which according to DETR is a decline of 22,116 from the previous week’s revised total of 150,306.
Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 15,617 claims filed in the week, an increase of 762 claims from a week ago, the agency noted.
According to DETR, Nevada's State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 898 claims filed in the week, an increase of 506 claims from a week ago.
They don't tell you people gave up and moved out of town.
