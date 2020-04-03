LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) saw its second highest weekly total number of initial claims in state history.
DETR announced that for the week ending March 28, the agency received 71,942 initial claims for unemployment insurance. While this amount is down 20,356 claims, or 22.1 percent compared to the previous week's total of 92,298, it's still the second highest weekly total of initial claims in state history, DETR said.
For the entire year of 2019, the State of Nevada had a total of 119,232 weekly initial claims. According to DETR, in the last three weeks alone, 170,596 initial claims have been filed.
The department said that continued or weekly claims, which move slightly behind initial claims, are beginning to catch up to initial claims with a total of 58,798 in the week. This marks an increase of 38,796 claims, or 196.6 percent, from the previous week. Continued claims are expected to increase considerably over the coming weeks, DETR notes.
To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html.
