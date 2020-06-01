LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- While state unemployment officials say "tens of thousands" of Nevadans have received their federal unemployment aid, thousands of independent contractors and gig workers say the wait each day has become increasingly unbearable.
The website employnv.gov for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applicants was launched May 16, almost two months after the state shutdown.
Payments started going out May 27.
People like small business owner Tabitha Asare are still waiting. She said the tough decisions have boiled down to affording food for her family-- even choosing between renewing her website, which allows her to pay the bills.
"The toughest decision... deciding between my business and my daughter," said Asare, who makes dance clothes for praise and worship teams at churches through Praise Dance Overlays. To afford food for her five-year-old daughter, Asare has postponed paying the fee for car note, other bills and even rent. Collectors have come calling.
Business and orders dried up, as fabrics from the Los Angeles Fashion District were unavailable due to the pandemic. Then churches with serious financial shortages started cancelling orders.
"Now I have absolutely no funds," she said.
Tabitha echoes the concerns of plenty of independent contractors, whose situations have become increasingly desperate. She organized a peaceful protest outside the Grant Sawyer building Downtown, Monday.
DETR officials say the department has been swamped with close to 500,000 claims, plus people waiting for PUA. DETR workers are working tirelessly and around the clock to get everyone their funds, officials said.
Tabitha said too many cannot afford to wait any longer.
"You have to make sure the roof is over your head. With the moratorium almost over, people are scared," she said.
its such a hard decision between paying stuff for the business, or paying stuff for home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.