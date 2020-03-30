LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Independent contractors in Las Vegas say they're struggling to file for unemployment.
The $2 trillion coronavirus relief package President Donald Trump recently signed into law significantly expands unemployment benefits for out-of-work Americans, including 1099 workers.
“Normally, they are not W2 employees under a salary employer so they would not qualify for unemployment in the usual circumstances,” CPA Raymond Chan explained.
The people impacted could be everyone from independent construction workers to real estate agents to professional Las Vegas performers like Lisa Marie Smith.
“We got this amazing news that they passed this bill that was going to help people like us out,” Smith said.
But so far, that financial relief hasn’t manifested for her, her boyfriend or any of their colleagues.
“He attempted. There’s nothing. I attempted. There’s nothing,” Smith said. "They’ll try to file for unemployment as an independent contractor and there isn’t even that option right now.”
"Even today a client called me and said their application had been automatically rejected by the state,” Chan said.
Smith and Chan said many people are struggling with the online filing process. They added that doing things over the phone is equally painful.
“I tried for about six or seven days, 200-300 calls per day," Smith said. "Finally we got through ... then it said, we’ve met our capacity for the day. Try again tomorrow.”
“The system is overwhelmed and even the state governments, we’ve been trying to call them,” Chan said.
Chan said until the online systems catch up with the recent legislation there isn't much people can do other than be patient and persistent.
He anticipates the process will be much smoother as web traffic dies down and government officials beef up their support staff.
