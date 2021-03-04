LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a video message, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced that the state had passed 5,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
"When the scale of loss is this large, it's sometimes difficult to remember that each of one of these Nevadans were neighbors, friends, mothers, fathers and family members," Sisolak said. "They leave behind an empty chair at the kitchen table."
Sisolak also ordered flags at half-staff to commemorate the loss. In addition, Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak took part in a candlelit vigil with the Nevada National Guard and members of Renown Health.
"The lighting of the candles symbolizes the spirits that will continue to live on and give us hope among the darkness. As we acknowledge the scale of this tragedy that grips our state, I ask Nevadans to keep in your hearts those who have passed away and the families that have been affected by this virus," Sisolak said in a statement. "To the families and loved ones, Kathy and I send our love and condolences to you and know that our State will forever keep their legacy and their memory near our hearts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.