LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who got vaccinated at Cashman Center on Monday said the process was much smoother.
“Today it didn’t take me not even half an hour to get in and get out of there,” said Carmen Kosaka who got a vaccine along with her mother.
Clark County officials credit the shorter wait times to the new electronic registration system at Cashman.
When the site first opened, staff were using paper to register people with appointments and that was slowing things down.
The biggest hurdle the Cashman site is having now is vaccine supply, according to Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck.
The Cashman Center went from taking appointments a week in advance to now only taking appointments three days in advance.
Last week they ran out of the vaccine and closed early to make improvements to the registration process.
This week Clark County got approximately 23,000 doses of the vaccine and all of it is expected to be gone this week.
Steinbeck said the county could be doing 100,000 vaccines per week if they had the supply.
“It’s not that we don’t have enough staff, it’s not that we don’t have enough facilities, it’s not that we don’t have enough other supplies, it’s not that we don’t have the will to go ahead and work around the clock to push it out to the entire community. It’s only the number of vaccines,” said Steinbeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.