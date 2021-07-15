LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Immunize Nevada and MGM Resorts are teaming up to host a Strip-side vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 17 near Park MGM.
The event will be adjacent from Eataly and run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who attend the event will be able to enjoy entertainment, prizes, vacation giveaways, concert and sporting event tickets, food and beverage vouchers and hotel packages.
Anyone 12 years of age and older who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to walk-in and take advantage of this opportunity, free of charge. No ID or proof of insurance will be required. Those who are vaccinated Saturday will be entered in a raffle with giveaways provided by MGM Resorts.
Parking will be available at the New York, New York parking garage. Self-parking is free for locals for the first three hours.
The VivaVaxVegas prizes are separate from the Vax Nevada Day program. Eligible Nevadans who get vaccinated on Saturday will be included in the Vax Nevada Days program.
Strip-side vaccination prizes include:
- Vegas Football Package: MGM Resorts will fly you and three of your friends to Las Vegas for an incredible football weekend. You will stay in a luxurious suite at the award-winning Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for two nights. You will enjoy VIP access to the new Bud Light Beer Garden prior to the game and then make your way to the stadium where the four of you will enjoy MGM Resorts’ seats for all the action. Your prize package will also include dinner in one of Mandalay Bay’s restaurants as well as Las Vegas merchandise.
- Boxing Package: MGM Resorts will fly you and a guest to Las Vegas for all the excitement of fight weekend. You will enjoy suite accommodations for two nights at MGM Grand and dinner for two at Craftsteak. In addition to tickets to the fight, you will also receive credentials for the event weigh-in and press conference. (Fight scheduled for October 9).
- Maluma package: You will receive a two-night stay in a suite at Mandalay Bay and two tickets to the highly anticipated Maluma concert on September 4. You and your guest will enjoy dinner at StripSteak before or after the show.
- Park MGM/Bruno Mars package: You and a guest will enjoy luxurious accommodations in NoMad Suite at Park MGM, dinner for two at Bavette’s and, the ultimate evening of entertainment – two tickets to Bruno Mars show in Park Theater.
