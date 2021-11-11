LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A large banner reads "Welcome back to IMEX America 2021" outside the Mandalay Convention Center. For a few thousand international travelers, it was their first time back in the U.S. in two years.
"It's just been truly amazing. I have goosebumps just thinking about it," head of the Swiss Convention Bureau Caroline Pidroni said of her return to the convention.
The IMEX convention brings together the global community of conventions and event organizers back to the convention capital of the world.
"The power of this show as you can see as you walk around is the global nature,” CEO of IMEX Group Carina Bauer said. “It’s bringing the industry here to North America and to Las Vegas."
Around the convention hall were representatives from 200 different countries. Many with proudly decorated booths representing their country.
However, the convention was still in jeopardy for many of the guests until Oct. 15 when it was announced the international travel ban for foreigners would be lived Nov. 8.
"At that point we got straight onto our travel agent and booked our flights and our hotel as fast as we could," manager of Meet in Ireland Ciara Gallagher said.
The team from Ireland was one of the groups unsure of who could come just weeks prior to the event that this year brought together 9,000 people in the industry.
"The most amazing buzz about the place. Everybody is just so thrilled to be here,” Gallagher said. “We were holding out for so long really hoping we'd actually get here and come Sunday evening we all hopped on the plane and we cheered when we landed in Las Vegas."
Bauer said if the travel ban was not lifted, it would largely be a domestic group mixed in with participants that managed to get special exemptions.
"They would have had just a very small booth,” Bauer said. “Now that the borders have been open in time for the show they've actually had people from London or from Germany or Ireland come in as well and that's made a difference with the presence and the sales."
The convention wrapped up Thursday afternoon, and is set to make its return to Las Vegas in October 2022.
