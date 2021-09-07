LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another large convention in Las Vegas will require the COVID-19 vaccine for entry.
The IMEX Group announced it would require that all IMEX America participants to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to gain entry to the show.
IMEX said it would be using the CLEAR Health Pass app for North American attendees to upload and verify their vaccination status. IMEX said international attendees will be able to submit vaccine status in a separate portal ahead of the convention.
“We’ve consulted widely about this decision and have been watching the events landscape in North America very closely these past weeks," IMEX Group CEO Carina Bauer said in a press release. "The requirement for participants to prove their full vaccination status is fast becoming the unofficial ‘gold standard’ for large events in the US."
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently announced that large conventions could use two COVID-19 mitigation methods as part of their shows: either require all attendees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, or require all attendees to be vaccinated against the virus and forego masks.
IMEX America will take place at Mandalay Bay Nov. 9-11.
