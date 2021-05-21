LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- DJ and producer ILLENIUM will perform "Trilogy", a three-set concert at Allegiant Stadium on July 3rd.
This will be the first full-scale concert performed at Allegiant Stadium.
The show will commemorate ILLENIUM's previous three albums Ashes, Awake, and Ascend, bringing closure to the trio of albums.
“The 'Trilogy' idea for me has always been the celebration of the end of this chapter,” said ILLENIUM. “My plans were to take it on tour last year but the pandemic wouldn’t allow it. So we’re going to do it in one huge show, three sets, and it will be the biggest show I’ve ever done. I’m beyond excited to be able to do this in Las Vegas. It will be insane.”
This will begin a new musical journey for the artist with the release of his fourth album Fallen Embers.
Tickets for "Trilogy" go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. All ages are welcome.
ILLENIUM is also set to play Saturday, September 18 at Life is Beautiful.
