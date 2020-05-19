LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doing some work around the house and need some items from IKEA? You're in luck. The retailer this week launched curbiside pickup at its Las Vegas store.
Beginning this week, IKEA's Click & Collect curbside pickup service is available at its store in Las Vegas.
IKEA provided the below statement on its curbside pick up and future reopening of its store:
In order to better serve our customers who are looking for affordable home furnishings solutions, we have made the decision to roll-out Click & Collect for curbside customer order pick-ups at IKEA Las Vegas beginning this week. We are using guidance from the CDC and state authorities to ensure that opening in this capacity is safe for co-workers and customers within the context of the local COVID-19 situation. At this time, we are not able to share when the store will re-open to customers but we are basing all our decisions on what is best for our co-workers and customers with guidance from state and local authorities and information provided by the CDC. We remain optimistic and look forward to welcoming many of our co-workers and customers, as soon as it is safe to reopen.
