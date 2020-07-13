LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A UMC representative said Monday they have 106 ICU beds right now and 94% of them are occupied.
Only some those people are being treated for COVID-19, but by repurposing other parts of the hospital, they can more than double their ICU capacity to more than 200 beds if needed.
Meanwhile, HCA Healthcare said their hospitals have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases and are now pushing back some elective surgeries at Sunrise Hospital but are fine in terms of staff and resources.
Dignity health sent a statement saying, “We don’t report hospital census numbers as they constantly fluctuate through each day. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make informed decisions on how to provide safe and expert care to our patients.”
In an email, Valley Health System said, “We still have capacity within our ICU’s, but please remind viewers those ICU beds are used not only for very sick COVID-19 patients, but also people recovering from heart and brain surgeries and other major medical illnesses."
The Nevada Hospital Association tracks hospitalizations by region. While it’s still unclear exactly how things are unfolding at most valley hospitals there is updated information available showing hospitalizations in Southern Nevada as a region.
Data shows about 78% of total hospital beds are occupied in Southern Nevada and about 88% of ICU beds at standard capacity.
Hospitals do have what’s known as surge capacity that allows them to handle more patients if there were to be a surge in cases. According to the NHA, a 50% surge plan in Southern Nevada would drop the overall hospital occupancy rate from 78% to 53%.
While case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise, COVID-19 deaths have remained relatively stable with no more than 10 Nevadans dying in a single day since mid-May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.