LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Iconic Las Vegas eatery the Peppermill on Wednesday announced it will reopen its doors next Friday, May 22 at 7 a.m.
According to a Facebook post from the Peppermill, the restaurant will have new hours for the foreseeable future. The Peppermill will now be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The eatery says it is taking "many additional steps" to ensure customer's health and safety, including having staff wear masks, frequent sanitizing with EPA-approved products, plexiglass barriers between booths, seats distanced to ensure physical distancing, paper menus and plastic utensils.
While Peppermill's coffee shop will reopen, its Fireside Lounge will not reopen yet. Not only will cocktails be served in the restaurant, but they will also have food and cocktails available for take-out orders.
As the Peppermill will have reduced seating, guests are asked to call ahead for seating availability: (702)735.4177.
