LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two weeks ago, life was great for Jessica DuPreez. She was on vacation in San Diego with her fiancé Michael Freedy, (better known as Big Mike at the M Resort where he worked), and their five kids ages 17, 10, 7, 6 and 17 months.
Shortly after their vacation, Freedy went to the hospital for what he thought was a severe sunburn. He tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday morning, Freedy died with DuPreez by his side.
“He is only 39. Our babies now don't have a dad. You can't say I am young and it won't affect me because it will,” DuPreez said.
Freedy was not vaccinated for COVID-19.
“We wanted to wait just one year from the release to see what effects people had, but there was never any intention to not get it,” DuPreez said. That is a decision she said she will always regret and has now gotten the shot along with their oldest child.
Freedy sent her a text message while in the hospital it said, ““I should have gotten the damn vaccine.”
You can read DuPreez’s entire account and help the family financially on their GoFundMe account.
(1) comment
More LIES and Communist style propaganda. Stop lying you LIARS. This same "story" in every rag about 20 different people...its all a con so sell that evil monsters Bill Gates poison. You know the guy that wants to depopulate the world with "vaccines"
