LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Hundreds of pastors from across the state are coming together calling for change in the church. They want Governor Steve Sisolak to allow in-person services.
"For people who are followers of Christ, particularly Evangelical denominations, the act of going to church is sacred," said Jason Guinasso.
Guinasso said he’s been deprived of that sacred act. A few days before Easter, Sisolak banned all in-person worship services.
"They’re suffering a deprecation of their first amendment right to assembly and free exercise."
Guinasso is an attorney and an associate pastor at a church in Reno. He said he and a group of other pastors got together and wrote a letter to Governor Sisolak on Thursday, explaining why churches should be allowed to reopen.
"Then we told him listen, we propose that you repeal the restriction, provided that we all have written plans for the safety and security of our congregations," said Guinasso.
"No one wants churches to open more than me, and my mother probably more than me," said Sisolak during a press conference on Friday.
Sisolak said he didn’t get Guinasso’s letter, but he doubled down on his reasoning for keeping churches closed.
"It is difficult to social distance in a house of worship. Those are often our most vulnerable folks. It’s an aging population including myself and my mom and we have to be extra careful as it comes to that," Sisolak said.
Guinasso argued churches can be careful. He said like restaurants, faith leaders could reduce services down to half of the congregation and spread people out once they’re inside. He said churches can provide hand sanitizers and make sure members are wearing masks.
"We’ve got enough room to put six ft. between people and you know we sanitize everything," said Reverend Rob Wright.
Rev. Wright is one of more than 200 pastors from across the state who signed the letter. He’s lead Abundant Grace Church in Las Vegas for 15 years.
"There’s also a lot of people going through a difficult time mentally and emotionally and it’s scary. We we see the church as not just a place to worship god but a place of healing," said Rev. Wright.
Guinasso said if Sisolak isn’t willing to work with them they will take legal action.
